Today’s Nickelodeon Game Has The NFL World Excited

For the first time in NFL history, a game was broadcast on Nickelodeon during the 2020 playoffs.

Last year, during the Wild Card round between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, the network broadcasted a special broadcast for kids.

The Nickelodeon NFL telecast will return on Sunday.

The league has decided to bring back the alternate Nickelodeon broadcast in 2021, following the success of the inaugural event last year.

The children’s network will broadcast the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, while CBS will broadcast the traditional telecast.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, the Nickelodeon broadcast will include “enhanced original on-field graphics, advanced augmented reality including a blimp that will fly throughout the stadium, and guest appearances from Nickelodeon characters.”

The game will also feature a Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) award, which fans can vote for on NFLNickPlay.com.

Last year’s Nickelodeon broadcast was a hit with fans and media, with many hailing it as one of the Wild Card round’s highlights.

On Sunday afternoon, Twitter was a hive of activity as the NFL community awaited the network’s next big hit.

NFL World Excited For Today’s Game On Nickelodeon

Make sure to tune into @nickelodeon for their coverage of our NFL Wild Card TOMORROW AT 4:30/3:30c! You won’t want to miss the slimiest game of the year!! 🤘🏿 #NickWildCard#ADpic.twitter.com/3EHjioBD3R — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) January 15, 2022

Had the pleasure of introducing my Gen X bf to last year’s Nickelodeon NFL broadcast and I’m considering that my mitzvah for the week — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) January 16, 2022

I’ve been slimed! Who is next? Get ready to enter the slime zone. Tune in for the @nickelodeon NFL Wild Card today at 4:30/3:30ct #NickWildCard#adpic.twitter.com/kC4yDslCzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022