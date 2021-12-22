Today’s Outfit of Floyd Mayweather Is Going Viral

Look at Floyd Mayweather’s Outfit Today: It’s Going Viral

Floyd Mayweather isn’t afraid to show off his style.

That’s why fans shouldn’t be surprised that he posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing an odd outfit.

Mayweather posted a photo of himself wearing an exotic coat and matching boots on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s safe to say that this isn’t a jacket you’d wear every day.

Mayweather’s photo was reportedly taken in Moscow, Russia.

Mayweather’s Instagram post didn’t have a long caption, but boxing fans all over the world are talking about his jacket.

This is the image of Mayweather that went viral on Wednesday:

