Today’s Outfit of Floyd Mayweather Is Going Viral

Look at Floyd Mayweather’s Outfit Today: It’s Going Viral
Floyd Mayweather isn’t afraid to show off his style.
That’s why fans shouldn’t be surprised that he posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing an odd outfit.
Mayweather posted a photo of himself wearing an exotic coat and matching boots on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s safe to say that this isn’t a jacket you’d wear every day.
Mayweather’s photo was reportedly taken in Moscow, Russia.
Mayweather’s Instagram post didn’t have a long caption, but boxing fans all over the world are talking about his jacket.
This is the image of Mayweather that went viral on Wednesday:
Rate @FloydMayweather’s ‘fit on a scale from 0-50 👀 pic.twitter.com/MqQQoE8aiy
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 22, 2021