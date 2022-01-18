Today’s Packers Practice Has One Notable Absence

Today at practice, the Packers have one notable absence.

The Green Bay Packers practiced with nearly their entire roster this afternoon.

Only one player stood out: left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL in practice and missed the 2020 playoffs and the first 16 games of 2021, returned to the field for the regular season finale against Detroit on January 9.

In a 37-30 loss, he began and played 27 snaps.

Fans shouldn’t be concerned if the two-time All-Pro isn’t on the field today.

Bakhtiari is resting for “load management,” according to Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur.

Packers Have 1 Notable Absence At Practice Today

Packers Have 1 Notable Absence At Practice Today