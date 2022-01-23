TODAY’S Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham: live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

CHELSEA will need to beat Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game if they are to reclaim control of their season.

The Blues have only picked up two points in their last 12 games, and teams below them are gaining ground on them with games in hand.

With Sunday’s game still to come, Spurs have four games in hand on Chelsea and are only eight points behind them.

As the season nears its end, Antonio Conte will be licking his lips at the prospect of one-upping his former team in the top-four race.

Man City appears to have snatched the title, so the Blues must concentrate on securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah are set to return to Chelsea after recovering from injuries.

Andreas Christensen has Covid-19 and will not play for the Blues because Edouard Mendy is still on AFCON 2022 duty.

Eric Dier is back in contention for Spurs, but Heung-min Son will be out until at least February.

Despite his heroics against Leicester in midweek, Steven Bergwijn is set to start from the bench.

Spurs’ front line will be led by Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

