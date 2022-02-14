Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: What time does UK television coverage begin, Day 11 medals, and Team GB highlights

Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: What time does UK TV coverage begin, Day 11 medals, and Team GB highlights

Tuesday will feature two female superstars looking to speak with their feet, as well as a British pair competing in a high-class final.

BEIJING — Kamila Valieva may not be able to win a gold medal in the women’s figure skating preliminary round, but she can certainly lose one.

You could argue that the 15-year-old can’t win one in the second round either, given that the IOC has stated that if she finishes in the top three, no medals ceremony will be held due to the ongoing doping scandal, but then we’re getting into semantics.

There will undoubtedly be few eyes elsewhere when Valieva takes to the ice at 9.52pm Beijing time (1.52pm UK time).

Even the ice hockey players from Canada and China may pause for a few moments during their match at the National Indoor Stadium to observe the action.

Valieva’s short program is the weaker of the two, but that’s only because the quadruple jumps for which she’s become famous aren’t permitted in the first half of the competition.

Nonetheless, she holds the world record in the short program, which she set when she won the European title in Tallinn last month.

A Discovery(plus) subscription is required if you want to watch every moment live.

You can join Discovery(plus) by clicking here.

Subscribers will have access to up to 15 simultaneous events and special “pop-up channels” for popular sports like ice hockey and curling, according to Discovery.

The BBC will be limited to two live feeds at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, as was the case at last year’s Tokyo Summer Games.

More than 300 hours of live coverage will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two, with additional coverage available on BBC iPlayer, the red button, and the BBC Sport website.

Because Beijing is eight hours ahead of the UK, many of the events will occur late at night in the UK.

The BBC schedule for the day is as follows:

In the team event, Valieva came within half a point of matching that performance with a routine worth 90.18 points.

It’s a damning indictment.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Winter Olympics 2022 schedule today: What time TV coverage starts in UK, Day 11 medals and Team GB highlights