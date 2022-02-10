Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: What time does UK television coverage begin, Day 7 medals, and Team GB highlights

Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: When does TV coverage begin in the United Kingdom, what are the medals for Day 7, and what are the highlights for Team GB?

Mikaela Shiffrin has two DNFs in this Games so far, but she hopes to fly under the radar on Friday.

BEIJING – Golf and Tiger Woods, skateboarding and Tony Hawk, snowboarding and Shaun White: there aren’t many sports where one name stands out, but snowboarding is one of them.

White is exceptional at what he does, not only because of his good looks, likeable personality, and conscientious activism, but also because of his good looks, likeable personality, and conscientious activism.

He has 13 X Games gold medals, three Olympic titles, and the highest halfpipe score ever.

He’ll make his final appearance at a Winter Olympic Games on Friday, 16 years after he first stood on the top step of the podium; as one report put it last week, “this really is it.”

White came to the realization that it was time to retire while riding down the mountain on a chairlift, watching the sunset and realizing that his latest injury was just the latest in a string of recent ones signaling it was time.

“As I watched the sunset fade away, I thought to myself, ‘Next time I’m here, I’m not going to be stressed about learning tricks.'”

White has even hinted that he might take a look at some of the other runs at the Zhangjiakou resort on Friday, though it will be all business.

White begins at 1.30 a.m., with the final runs beginning at 2.25 a.m. A fourth medal appears unlikely, but you never know.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a skiing legend, is another athlete hoping to win her first medal of the Games.

The American was expected to compete for at least four medals at these Olympics, but she failed to complete her first run in either the giant or slalom events.

After her second DNF, Shiffrin cried on the slopes and spent 45 minutes talking to the media, but she has said she will not do the same after Friday’s giant slalom (starting at 3 a.m.).

“Mikaela (and her mothercoach Eileen) will not be doing any media in the near future,” a Team USA spokesperson told Reuters.

“Thank you for respecting hertheir personal space at this time.”

Back in the UK, at a more agreeable hour, you can watch Suzanne Schulting defend her Olympic title in short track speed skating.

