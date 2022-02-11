Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: What time does UK television coverage begin, Day 8 medals, and Team GB highlights

Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: What time does UK TV coverage begin, Day 8 medals, and Team GB highlights

Over the course of her long career, the American has experienced plenty of Olympic heartbreak, but now she has a chance to redeem herself once more.

BEIJING – Lindsey Jacobellis might have believed she’d never win an Olympic medal.

She might be able to leave these Games with two.

Jacobellis’ name became a joke 16 years ago when she showedboated in the Turin 2006 snowboard cross final while well clear, only to crash on landing and settle for silver.

The bad karma from that blunder seemed to follow her around like a bad odor, as she failed to qualify for the finals in Vancouver and Sochi, and finished fourth in PyeongChang by three thousandths of a second.

However, at the age of 36, the five-time world champion broke her Olympic gold medal drought by winning the snowboard cross.

In the mixed relay snowboard cross (2 a.m.), she will team up with Nick Baumgartner, a two-time X Games medalist and former professional off-road truck racer, for a chance to double her tally in the most experienced team in the field.

Baumgartner admitted, “I’m not exactly young.”

“I am experiencing more aches and pains as well.”

‘When did you start feeling older?’ people would always ask, and I could pinpoint the date.

“It was my 36th birthday, and I was in Austria when I had a major car accident that left me with severe back pain.

Three vertebrae had been crushed.

It takes a lot more as you progress.

How to watch Winter Olympics 2022 If you want to watch every moment live, you will need to have a Discovery+ subscription. You can sign up for Discovery+ here. Discovery is promising subscribers access to up to 15 simultaneous events and special “pop-up channels” for the most popular sports such as ice hockey and curling. As with last year’s Tokyo Summer Games, the BBC will be restricted to two live feeds. The BBC will screen more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, with additional coverage available on a second live digital stream on BBC iPlayer, the red button and the BBC Sport website. Beijing is eight hours ahead of the UK, meaning many of the events will take place late at night in UK time. Here’s the daily BBC schedule: Midnight-6am – overnight action presented by Ayo Akinwolere, BBC One

– overnight action presented by Ayo Akinwolere, BBC One 6am-9am – Jeanette Kwakye hosts live action, BBC Two

– Jeanette Kwakye hosts live action, BBC Two 9.15am-1pm – Hazel Irvine presents the main morning show, with live events and highlights, BBC One on weekdays, BBC Two on weekends

– Hazel Irvine presents the main morning show, with live events and highlights, BBC One on weekdays, BBC Two on weekends 3pm-6pm – JJ Chalmers presents extended replays, BBC Two

– JJ Chalmers presents extended replays, BBC Two 7pm-8pm – Today at the Games with Clare Balding, BBC Two

– Today at the Games with Clare Balding, BBC Two 8pm-8.55pm – Aimee Fuller presents another extended highlights package, BBC Three