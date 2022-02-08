Today’s Winter Olympics 2022 schedule: What time does UK TV coverage begin, Day 5 medals, and Team GB highlights

Charlotte Bankes will be aiming for Team GB’s first gold medal of the Games.

BEIJING – Observing doubles luge is a unique experience.

It combines all of the traditional elements of luge – flying down a hill feet first, raw speed, and terrifying corners – with the fact that it is essentially two competitors sitting on top of each other.

The fact that the Germans have dominated it is not surprising: Germany has won 34 of the 48 gold medals in luge history.

They have won more than half of the medals available.

Johannes Ludwig has already added to his tally, winning the singles title in Beijing 2022, which he narrowly missed out on four years ago when he won bronze.

He expects to add another medal to his collection, most likely a gold, after participating in the successful team relay in PyeongChang.

If Germany’s Tobiases – Wendl and Arlt – can complete a historic treble on Wednesday (12.20pm), after winning gold in the previous two games, there will be a great party in Berlin.

They haven’t had everything their way, though.

Tobias Arlt had a positive Covid test when they first visited China in November to get a feel for the track, and they finished second in their final training run on Tuesday, albeit by just 0.005 seconds.

Tobias Wendl stated, “I believe it’s a very close race.”

“I believe that five or six doubles can be on the podium, and that three or four of them will compete for the gold.”

The key to success is having good nerves and a dash of luck.”

They’ll be hoping that nerves affect the Austrian duo of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, who have been the fastest in every training session.

Steu broke his leg while racing in Sochi in December, but he quickly recovered and returned to the saddle.

“We arrived at our destination.

We won our next World Cup in Altenberg two weeks later,” he explained.

“It’s not difficult in Altenberg.”

You don’t seem to be as afraid of crashes as you might be elsewhere.

We were able to accomplish this in this manner.

We didn’t say anything, we just thought about it.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Winter Olympics 2022 schedule today: What time TV coverage starts in UK, Day 5 medals and Team GB highlights