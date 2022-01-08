Todd Cantwell is being pursued by Leicester, with Norwich demanding a £15 million fee from rival clubs.

LEICESTER have joined a long list of clubs interested in signing Norwich’s Todd Cantwell in January.

Cantwell’s contract with the Canaries expires in the summer, and the Canaries want around £15 million for him.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Roma are all monitoring the situation.

However, if no club meets the valuation and agrees to a deal in the current window, Norwich is expected to exercise their option to keep the former England Under-21 international for another year.

After failing to regain form following back and Achilles problems, Cantwell, 23, was dropped by former Carrow Road manager Daniel Farke.

This season, the Norfolk native has yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

Since replacing Farke, new head coach Dean Smith has given the academy graduate two starts.

His future, however, appears to be elsewhere, and the right offer could see him leave in the coming weeks to start over.

Due to a lack of investment at Carrow Road, the club may be forced to sell a homegrown player in order to raise the funds required to support their survival bid.

On Sunday, the Canaries play Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup, and Cantwell’s performance could boost his transfer value.

Cantwell had six Premier League goals this season and was a key figure in Norwich’s Championship triumph last season.

