Todd McShay believes that he is the most ‘underrated’ running back in the country.

Todd McShay believes he is the country’s most ‘underrated’ running back.

Georgia is so far ahead of Michigan in the Orange Bowl that fans and analysts aren’t even discussing the game.

Unless Michigan pulls off a miraculous comeback, some are looking forward to the looming national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Others, such as ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, are concentrating on the game’s individual players.

McShay was named the most “underrated” running back in college football following Georgia’s dominant first half.

James Cook of Georgia received this honor.

“The most underrated RB in the 2022 draft class is Georgia’s James Cook,” McShay said of Cook.

“He may never be an NFL team’s every-down quarterback, but he’s such a versatile weapon.”

I like his vision and twitch as a runner, and he’s a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield and in the slot.”