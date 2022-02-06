Todd McShay expresses his thoughts on Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t popular among ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Although McShay threw some dirt in the sand when asked if Thibodeaux would even be drafted in the top five this year, Thibodeaux has been a consensus top-five pick for the past year.

“I heard a lot about Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux,” McShay said, “including concerns that he doesn’t play with the same zeal as some of the other top prospects.”

“His ceiling is high, but his floor is lower than what a top-five pick should have.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Thibodeaux dropped out of the top five, based on a few conversations.”

“Speaking of which, it was clear this week that the top of the draft isn’t as set as it usually is at this point.”

Picks at the top of the first round may be more influenced by team chemistry than in previous years.”

