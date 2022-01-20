Todd McShay Names Two NFL Draft Dark Horses

Todd McShay Names Two NFL Draft Prospects as “Dark Horses”

With the NFL Draft just a few months away, some of the country’s top analysts are hard at work evaluating this year’s top prospects.

ESPN’s Todd McShay gave fans two names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks on Thursday.

Jalen Pitre and Kerby Joseph, both defensive backs, were mentioned by McShay as two players to watch in the early draft.

He expects both to perform well at the Senior Bowl next month, and believes that as a result, both players’ stock will skyrocket.

“Jalen Pitre and Kerby Joseph of the DS don’t get a lot of national attention, but I really liked both of them on tape.”

“Can’t wait to see what they do in Mobile, AL,” McShay tweeted on Thursday.

Todd McShay Names 2 Dark Horse NFL Draft Prospects

Todd McShay Names 2 Dark Horse NFL Draft Prospects