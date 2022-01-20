Todd McShay Reveals A Dark Horse No. 1 Candidate

Todd McShay Teases A Dark Horse No. 1 Candidate

Even though the draft season hasn’t officially begun, ESPN’s Todd McShay has already named a dark horse to be the No. 1 overall pick.

This year’s number one pick.

McShay made the case for Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Wednesday afternoon.

Jacksonville is expected to select either Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to most mock drafts.

The offensive line, on the other hand, could use some help.

McShay stated, “Jacksonville desperately needs an offensive lineman.”

“Alabama native Evan Neal might be a good fit.

He’d be able to jump right in.

He’s a three-year starter who’s seen action at guard and both tackle positions.

“He’s a maniac.”

Despite the fact that Neal would be a good fit for the Jaguars in this year’s draft, McShay understands if the front office chooses a defensive end.

“Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are the two best players in this draft.”

They’re both defensive ends, and outside of quarterback, getting after those quarterbacks is arguably the most important position on the field right now in the NFL.”

Neal, a two-time All-American and All-SEC performer, is expected to be a top-five draft pick this year.

The Jaguars should draft Neal to protect Trevor Lawrence’s blind side.

