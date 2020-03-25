Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC to meet today to discuss POSTPONING the summer Games in Japan

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will convene a meeting today to discuss the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, per an Olympic movement source.

The IOC’s executive board will discuss the likely postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a swiftly-arranged conference call today, according to an Olympic source (via Reuters).

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach (pictured) were scheduled to discuss the situation during a conference call at 11 a.m. GMT, with an announcement of the postponement of the Games widely expected to follow.

During that conference call, Abe reportedly asked Bach to reach a definitive decision on the Games as soon as possible, according to Japanese media outlet NHK.

More to follow…

