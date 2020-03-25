Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, says IOC dean

The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to start on July 24, will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee.

According to information from the American daily, the Summer Games, scheduled from July 24 to August 9, will probably be held in 2021. The precise arrangements will be fixed in the next four weeks.

“Based on the information available to the IOC, the postponement has been made,” Dick Pound told USA Today. “The details have yet to be defined, but to my knowledge, the Games will not start on July 24.”

Canada and Australia, two major world sport nations, have already announced that they will not participate in the Olympics on schedule due to the pandemic. Austria or Switzerland also demanded, Monday, the postponement of the event.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is participating in the discussions on the holding of the Olympics, said Monday expect a decision “very soon”.

With Reuters