Tom Brady ‘Can’t Do S*** By Himself,’ says Antonio Brown.

Tom Brady ‘Can’t Do S*** On His Own,’ says Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown has a history of severing ties with ex-colleagues.

Ask Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown has now decided to criticize Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, which is a surprising turn of events.

Brown questioned the public’s perception of Brady during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast.”

He also stated that Brady cannot win football games on his own.

According to Greg Auman, Brown stated, “Brady can’t do s–t on his own.”

“However, you’re going to portray him as a heroic figure.”

Bro, we’re all just regular people.

We’re all reliant on someone else to complete the task.”

