Tom Brady Discusses Gisele’s Reaction to Her Son Playing Football

Given what we now know about the long-term health risks of football, there is a growing divide among parents about whether or not to allow their children to participate.

The debate has even reached Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, at their dinner table.

In a recent interview, Brady expressed his desire to see his oldest son, Jack, play quarterback for his alma mater, Michigan.

Gisele, on the other hand, does not seem to share her husband’s passion.

Gisele would prefer Jack to “do what he wants” and not play football if he doesn’t want to, according to Brady.

He laughed it off and said the rest of the day had been “a wonderful day for our family.”

“And my wife was like, ‘For God’s sakes, just let him be what he wants to be!'” Brady said, according to the New York Post.

“For our family, it was a fantastic day.”

