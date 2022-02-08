Tom Brady discusses whether or not he’ll ever return to football.

Tom Brady Discusses Returning To Football

Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL will be one week tomorrow, and he’s already being asked if he’ll return.

On this week’s episode of his SiriusXM “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray, Brady was asked if he would ever consider making a comeback.

Brady didn’t say yes, but he also didn’t say no.

That’s enough to give Brady fans a glimmer of hope that TB12 will return to the gridiron at some point in the future.

Here’s Brady’s complete response to Gray:

What does it all mean? Right now, it doesn’t mean anything.

Brady is no longer with the Buccaneers, and the team is moving on.

Still, Brady comeback rumors will likely surface from time to time until he either returns or reaches the age where he is no longer considered a viable football player.

