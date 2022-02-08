Tom Brady discusses whether or not he’ll ever return to football.

Tom Brady Discusses Returning To Football
Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL will be one week tomorrow, and he’s already being asked if he’ll return.
On this week’s episode of his SiriusXM “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray, Brady was asked if he would ever consider making a comeback.
Brady didn’t say yes, but he also didn’t say no.
That’s enough to give Brady fans a glimmer of hope that TB12 will return to the gridiron at some point in the future.
Here’s Brady’s complete response to Gray:
What does it all mean? Right now, it doesn’t mean anything.
Brady is no longer with the Buccaneers, and the team is moving on.
Still, Brady comeback rumors will likely surface from time to time until he either returns or reaches the age where he is no longer considered a viable football player.
“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady said, via the Boston Herald. “At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now . . . it most likely won’t (change). But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that.
“But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”