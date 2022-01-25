Tom Brady explains why he might leave the NFL.

Tom Brady explains why he may leave the NFL.

Is yesterday the last time we’ll see Tom Brady on an NFL field? Rumors of Brady’s retirement have begun to circulate.

It all started with some reports on Sunday, and it only got worse after Brady admitted postgame that he still hasn’t made up his mind about his future.

Tonight, TB12 appears to have added to the fire.

Brady gave some insight into why he might retire in the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast.

As he has previously stated, the decision would be heavily influenced by his family.

According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud, Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen “pains her to see me get hit out there.”

“And as a husband, I owe her what she requires, and as a father, I owe my children what they require.”

“It’s what relationships are all about,” I said a few years ago, “it’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family, and I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out what’s next in the future.”

