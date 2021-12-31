Tom Brady Expresses His Strong Feelings About Byron Leftwich

Tom Brady Expresses His Dissatisfaction With Byron Leftwich

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly rose to the top of the list of candidates to replace him.

The Jaguars asked for permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant earlier this week.

While it’s unclear whether Leftwich will take the job, it’s a possibility that everyone in the Buccaneers organization is considering.

Tom Brady was asked on Friday about his offensive coordinator’s possible departure.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the superstar QB stated, “It’s just a matter of time for different guys — and different opportunities come up.”

“Working with Byron has been fantastic.

I’m confident he’ll be able to take advantage of numerous opportunities.”

