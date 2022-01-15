Tom Brady gets a new message from Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady on the “Full Send Podcast” last week, which was surprising considering Brady has praised Brown for the past few years.

Brown questioned how Brady is discussed in the media.

He also stated that Brady cannot win football games by himself.

Brown declared, “Brady can’t do s–t by himself.”

“However, you’re going to portray him as a heroic figure.”

Bro, we’re all humans.

We’re all reliant on someone else to finish the job.”

Brown was asked about his relationship with Brady in a recent interview with TMZ.

This time, his stance on the subject was a little different, revealing that he still has a lot of affection for his former quarterback.

“Listen, Tom is one of my favorite people on the planet.

That’s the person I’m referring to.

Don’t get it mixed up.

Brown told TMZ Sports that “a lot of words were taken out of substance.”

“Don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady; he was one of my true friends in the face of adversity who was there for me.”

