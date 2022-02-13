Tom Brady has a one-word response to tonight’s Super Bowl 56.

Super Bowl 56 is tonight, and Tom Brady has a one-word reaction.

At this time of year, Tom Brady is accustomed to planning his Super Bowl schedule.

However, the GOAT made the mistake of forgetting to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after his Buccaneers were eliminated in the divisional round by the Rams.

Brady tweeted, “[Expletive].”

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

The guy isn’t used to watching Super Bowls. https://t.co/5MWPMyteco — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 13, 2022