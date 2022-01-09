Tom Brady has one question for Antonio Brown.

Tom Brady is the subject of Antonio Brown’s only question.

Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, didn’t waste any time talking about his crazy week.

Brown appeared on Friday’s “Full Send Podcast” to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers.

During his appearance on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver made a reference to his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

Despite the fact that Brown and Brady are said to be friends, the veteran wideout has a question for the future Hall of Famer.

“If Tom Brady is my boy, why am I playing for an earnest salary? You’re my boy, right? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much is he getting paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal?” Brown said.

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

