Tom Brady is described by Eagles defensive coordinator in two words.

Tom Brady is described by the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in two words.

Prior to Sunday’s playoff matchup, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon described Tom Brady in two words: “trained killer.”

Stopping Brady in the playoffs is a near-impossible task.

The only way to win is to slow him down just enough.

What makes Brady so special, particularly in the playoffs, is his ability to identify and exploit defensive flaws on a consistent basis.

Throughout his career, his assassin mentality has served him well.

Gannon is well aware that the Eagles will face a difficult task on Sunday.

“This guy is a trained killer, and he knows how to play good offense and what he needs to do to keep his offense on track,” Gannon said of Brady on Fox News on Wednesday.

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady