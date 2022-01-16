Tom Brady is displeased with a Philadelphia Eagles defender, as you can see in the video below.

Tom Brady isn’t happy with a Philadelphia Eagles defender, as you can see in this video.

Even a dominant victory in a playoff game can’t keep Tom Brady from getting into an altercation with an opponent.

Today was no different.

Brady had a “moment” with Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during the Buccaneers’ 31-15 rout of the Eagles (which was far more lopsided than the score suggests).

Brady and Barnett started puffing out their chests at each other after Brady was shoved during a play by Barnett.

Brady raised his arms as if to ask Barnett, “What was that?” Barnett, on the other hand, seemed to be in a more playful mood and gave Brady a “light hug.”

As Brady stood there shrugging, several of his teammates yanked Barnett off the field.

Both of them were yelling at each other the entire time.

Watch: Tom Brady Not Happy With Philadelphia Eagles Defender

