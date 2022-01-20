Tom Brady is expected to retire this season, according to reports.

Tom Brady is expected to retire this year, according to reports.

This season, Tom Brady has been playing so well that NFL fans aren’t even wondering if he’ll retire this offseason.

That said, a few of his former teammates believe it will happen in a few months.

Rob Ninkovich, a former Patriots linebacker, spoke out earlier this week about why Brady might retire.

Brady, he said, has nothing left to prove.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to retire (this offseason) and do whatever he wants,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up.

How many 44-year-old quarterbacks have thrown for that many yards and touchdowns? He’ll be 45 in August.

So, what else does he have to prove to anyone or check off the list at this point?”

During Wednesday’s edition of the “Merloni and Fauria” show, former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria made similar remarks.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, in April, Brady released a statement expressing his gratitude, love, and appreciation for both teams that he played on, all of the coaches who mentored him, and the owners of the teams that he played for, his family, his parents, his kids, his baby mama, everybody,” Fauria told Audacy.

If Brady retires this offseason, the majority of the sports world will be stunned.

Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns through 17 games this season.

From a quarterback who is 44 years old, those are MVP numbers.

Of course, because the Buccaneers are still in the playoffs, the retirement talk will have to be put on hold for the time being.

It will be interesting to see if Brady can lead the Buccaneers to another NFC Championship game.

