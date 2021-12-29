Tom Brady is leading tributes to Raiders coach and NFL legend John Madden, who died of an undisclosed cause.

Tom Brady leads the eulogies for Raiders coach and NFL legend John Madden, who died of an undisclosed cause.

NFL coach John Madden died on Tuesday, December 28 at the age of 85, and TOM BRADY is leading the tributes.

The NFL issued an emotional statement about Madden’s death, but no cause of death was given.

As tributes poured in from the likes of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime friend of Madden’s, his death was described as “unexpected.”

Madden was the inspiration for the popular “Madden” video game series.

When he was hired to coach the Raiders, he became the league’s youngest head coach, leading them to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings and finishing his career with a 103-32-7 record.

Among all coaches who have won at least 100 games, he has the best all-time winning percentage.

Madden is a video game series created by EA Sports.

Darrelle Revis, a Super Bowl champion and former cornerback, called John Madden a legend while showing off some Madden game covers.

John Madden is an American football coach.

Madden also coached in other places.

Madden began coaching at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, in 1960.

After two years as an assistant, he was promoted to head coach of the community college football team, and then coached for San Diego State from 1964 to 1966.

Coached in the National Football League

From 1969 to 1978, John Madden was the Raiders’ head coach.

According to Fox News, he has never had a losing season and still has the most victories among all Raiders coaches.

According to the news outlet, he left coaching due to a health issue and job burnout.

The Patriots of New England pay their respects.

On the passing of John Madden, the New England Patriots released a statement from Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

On the passing of John Madden, Robert Kraft issued a statement. pic.twitter.com1baOj3VrrV

The final installment of Madden NFL.

In 2009, in the broadcast booth, John Madden called his final football game.

In Super Bowl XLIII, he and Al Michaels were the announcers for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Madden’s career as a broadcaster

From 1979 to 2008, John Madden worked as a sportscaster.

According to Fox News, he was known for his quick wit and ability to dissect plays, occasionally throwing in his trademark “Boom!”

He helped turn Thanksgiving Day football into “must-see TV” by awarding turkey legs to the game’s best players, a tradition that continues today.

When was the Madden game released?

Madden’s name and persona first appeared in the video game “Madden NFL” in 1988.

With eSports leagues springing up around the game, the franchise has exploded in popularity.

When did Madden last play in the National Football League?

John Madden was a football coach who…

