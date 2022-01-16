Tom Brady is the subject of a very bold prediction from an NFL writer.

Seth Wickersham is one of the few NFL writers who has a close relationship with Tom Brady.

So it drew attention when the author of “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness” said he believes this is Brady’s final postseason.

During an NFL playoff panel with ESPN colleagues, Wickersham predicted that the GOAT will retire after the season, joining fellow future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL Writer Has A Very Bold Prediction For Tom Brady

Seth Wickersham believes Tom Brady will retire after the playoffs https://t.co/b7OAEejPgfpic.twitter.com/e3ENCmCqQW — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) January 16, 2022