Tom Brady is trolled on Twitter by a Saints defensive back.

On Twitter, a Saints defender mocks Tom Brady.

Tom Brady was so upset with his performance against the Saints on Sunday night that he was caught on the sidelines spiking his Microsoft tablet.

This past Sunday, Brady had his worst performance of the 2021 season, completing 26-of-48 passes for 214 yards.

Brady threw a late-game interception to seal his team’s fate, as the Buccaneers were unable to score any points against the Saints.

CJ Gardner-Johnson, a Saints defensive back, used Twitter to mock Brady on Monday afternoon.

He sent a tweet to Microsoft, asking if the company could replace Brady’s broken tablet before Christmas.

“Hey @[email protected], could you please send me a replacement Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his.”

Gardner-Johnson tweeted, “Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

