Tom Brady on the Buccaneers Receiving The 2nd Seed

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Being Seeded Second

The Buccaneers of Tampa Bay have been named the NFL’s No. 1 team.

Following Sunday’s results, the NFC playoffs have a No. 2 overall seed.

Tampa Bay beat Carolina on Sunday to finish the season with a 13-4 record.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were defeated by the Seahawks, while the 49ers defeated the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the conference’s second-best standing.

In the first round of the playoffs, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is ecstatic.

“It’s a great achievement to get the 2 seed,” Tom Brady says, though he’s only worried about next game against Eagles. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2022