Tom Brady only had one request from Tampa Bay

When Tom Brady approved a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most valuable free agent in NFL history had only one request. He didn’t ask for his number 12. He didn’t ask to control the crime. He did not ask for a larger locker, preferential treatment by staff, or exclusive travel arrangements.

All Brady wanted was the phone numbers of his new recipients.

This is one of the most important revelations in a remarkable pair of reports about how the six-time quarterback who won the Super Bowl cut the franchise that he was turning into a dynasty. Seth Wickersham of ESPN breaks up the breakup with a focus on recent years in New England, while Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tells the story of several hectic days from a Tampa Bay perspective.

Together they paint a picture of a player who doesn’t want warm weather, a fat paycheck, and a one-way trip south. Rather, they show a Brady who is as prepared and competitive as ever, ready to play for a new, more entertaining coach, and to unleash a new, more powerful recipient corps. Until then there are many months of preparation and pain, but this whole thing from TB to TB may not be a lark after all.

A long farewell to the podium

ESPN takes up the moments after the Pat’s recent defeat against the Titans as the key to Brady’s headroom. Brady’s typical post-game appearances are the equivalent of movie cameos – he shows up in perfect clothes, asks a few quick, superficial questions, and as soon as he feels an opening, he’s gone.

But after Bill Belichick made another appearance in Belichick, Brady appeared behind the podium, a bit crumpled, a little scruffy, but ready to answer question by question, even after the PR representatives of the patriots tried the questions and answers to end.

“He didn’t say anything revealing,” Wickersham writes, “but he wore like a person who knew that this was the last time he did something he often did.”

What ESPN makes clear is what many outsiders had long suspected: Brady rubbed himself under the rule of Belichick and knew that in the long run he was no more valued than a one-way offensive lineman. Any attempt to get out under Belichick’s thumb, whether through longer contracts or through TB12 branding, was quickly rejected. And so all the subtle steps – selling his home in the Boston area without committing to return on camera – meant exactly what Patriot fans feared.

Tampa Bay gets the call

This is where Tampa Bay comes in. Almost never mentioned in connection with Brady, the Bucs crossed quietly in the wake of speculation about the Titans, 49ers, chargers, robbers, Colts and Saints.

But behind the scenes, head coach Bruce Arians, as Stroud notes, had apparently lost patience with Jameis Winston, and general manager Jason Licht had started looking for free agent and free agent quarterbacks, including Brady. Tampa Bay has a lot to offer – apart from the weather, it’s close to Brady’s family in New York, and Arians has a representative as one of the game’s great offensive minds.

Still, the Bucs believed they had to sell Brady hard for the franchise. As it turned out, the opposite was the case: Brady talked most of the time during her 90-minute interview on Wednesday evening, making it clear that he knew exactly what he was doing.

“As always, his preparation was the next step,” writes Stroud. “He knew everything about the Arian offense and was keen to operate it. He was able to recite the list of attack weapons by position. He was intrigued by the idea of ​​having two Pro Bowl recipients in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He has not asked about them as players. He wanted to know, “Are you good boys?”

