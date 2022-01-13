Tom Brady Reacts to the Nick Foles Handshake Scandal

The Handshake Debate Between Tom Brady and Nick Foles

Tom Brady was on the losing side of Super Bowl LII the last time he faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason, but there was a highly contentious moment involving a handshake that was brought up again this week.

Brady recently addressed how Eagles fans continue to remind him that he didn’t shake Nick Foles’ hand after the team lost Super Bowl LII. Brady admitted that while it didn’t make him look like a good sport at the time, he tries to be now.

“I’ve shaken Nick’s hand a lot… I know I don’t always appear to be a good sport…” Brady explained.

Last year, however, Brady demonstrated that this is something he does on a regular basis.

Following his Bucs’ regular-season loss to Foles and the Bears, he failed to be “a good sport” and did not shake Foles’ hand.

Tom Brady Addresses Nick Foles Handshake Controversy

