Tom Brady responds to a reporter’s question about Bill Belichick’s New Year’s Resolutions.

During his postgame press conference following a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked an odd question by a reporter.

Belichick was asked if he had any New Year’s resolutions for 2022 by a brave reporter.

“Not right now,” Belichick replied.

Perhaps next week.”

We don’t blame Belichick for refusing to respond to the question.

His team had just suffered a loss that could have a significant impact on where they finished in the AFC playoff picture.

However, the NFL community found this exchange between Belichick and the reporter to be quite amusing.

Even Tom Brady expressed his opinion on the subject.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was after a loss, asking Coach Belichick that question,” Brady said.

“That’s what I’m hoping for in the coming year.”

