Tom Brady reveals his favorite team to defeat.

Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has beaten every team in the NFL during his career, but there is one team in particular that he enjoys beating.

The fact that it is the New York Giants should come as no surprise.

While with New England, Brady lost two Super Bowls to New York, one of which came in 2008, when his team was vying for a perfect season.

Brady confirmed how much he enjoys taking down the Giants on an episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“There’s no doubt about it, the Giants are the team I’d like to beat the most because they’ve taken away some really good players,” Brady said. “I’ve always joked with Eli (Manning) about it, but I think he likes it when I bring it up all the time.”

“So, to bring it up again, I despise losing to those guys, so I love it when we beat them.”

Brady also mentioned that the Patriots are his least favorite team to beat because of how long he spent with them.

When his Buccaneers play the Giants tonight on Monday Night Football, he’ll have another chance to beat them.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for ”

Tom Brady reveals which team he enjoys defeating the most.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most