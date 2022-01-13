Tom Brady reveals the one play that has remained with him throughout his career.

Tom Brady reveals the one play that haunts him the most.

Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he has had some embarrassing moments in his NFL career.

One play in particular, he claims, continues to bother him to this day.

Tom Brady admitted that he still thinks about the failed trick play in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles while appearing on Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

The play in question was Danny Amendola’s dropped pass, which would have given the Patriots a huge advantage.

“I’m thinking on the first play from scrimmage, I’ll hand it off, give it to a receiver, and they’ll return it to me.”

So, what could possibly go wrong? I need to redeem myself, so expect to see that at some point,” Brady said.

Jim Gray then asked Brady if he spends a lot of time thinking about the play.

Brady admitted that he remembers it every time he sees an Eagles supporter.

“Every time I see an Eagles fan, I get reminded of that play,” he said.

