Tom Brady singled out one player who stood out on Sunday.

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Buccaneers, praised Giovani Bernard’s performance against the Eagles on Sunday.

Because Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones were injured, he received the majority of the running back reps and performed admirably.

On 13 carries, he gained 44 yards and a touchdown, and he also caught five passes for a total of 39 yards.