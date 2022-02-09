Tom Brady Will Have One Job When He Retires, According to Al Michaels

Al Michaels predicts Tom Brady will have one job after he retires.

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons.

The world now awaits what the legendary quarterback will do next.

NBC Sports play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels discussed what’s next for Brady during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Brady, according to Michaels, will give broadcasting a try at some point in his life.

When asked if Brady will start broadcasting, Michaels said, “I think he will at some point.”

“I don’t think he’ll do it any time soon.”

I believe he may take some time off right now to do whatever he wants.”

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, would do just fine as a broadcaster, according to Michaels.

Michaels said, “Tom is smart, and he reminds me of Peyton Manning.”

“Manning would be ideal for this because he absorbs information and understands forensics.”

There are those who work in the ex-shock industry and those who work in the broadcast industry.

You must consider yourself to be in the broadcasting and communication industry.

Peyton is aware of this.

Brady will undoubtedly comprehend this.”

Former quarterbacks like Troy Aikman and Tony Romo have previously excelled in the broadcasting industry.

Maybe we’ll see Brady on television sooner rather than later.

