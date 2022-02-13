Tom Brady’s and Gisele Bundchen’s Vacation Photos Have Gone Viral

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, appear to be relishing Brady’s retirement.

Brady’s retirement was announced just over two weeks ago.

He didn’t waste any time getting on a plane and taking a well-earned retirement vacation.

This week, Brady and Gisele visited Costa Rica’s beautiful beaches.

The two well-known celebrities are photographed holding hands and strolling on the sand.

TMZ Sports reports that “Tom Brady hung up his football cleats and slipped on some sneakers for a romantic walk in the sand with Gisele.”

“TB12 and Gisele are on their annual beach vacation in Costa Rica… and they held hands Friday as they strolled along the sand… with a cute puppy in tow.”

