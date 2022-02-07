Tom Brady’s Career: Brett Favre Expresses His True Feelings

Brett Favre Opens Up About Tom Brady’s Career

Brett Favre is one of the few NFL quarterbacks whose career spans nearly as long as Tom Brady’s.

Even Favre must admire the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s accomplishments.

Brady, 44, announced his retirement from the National Football League just a few days ago.

He has seven Super Bowl rings and a slew of passing records to his name.

If anyone comes close to replicating Brady’s feats in our lifetime, Favre will be surprised.

On SiriusXM this week, Favre said, “What a career.”

“I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like it in our generation.”

I just don’t know if anyone wants to play for 22 years, and even if they do, a lot can go wrong along the way.

“I think about my career and compare it to Tom’s… It’s one thing to play with an injury, which is inevitable.

It’s another thing to be good for long enough and consistently enough that you don’t get replaced.”

Brett Favre Shares True Feelings On Tom Brady’s Career

