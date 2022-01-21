Tom Brady’s journey comes to an end, the Titans defeat the Bengals, and a Kansas City thriller. NFL predictions 2022: Tom Brady’s journey comes to a close, the Titans defeat the Bengals, and a Kansas City thriller.

Tom Brady’s journey comes to an end, the Titans defeat the Bengals, and a Kansas City thriller are among the NFL predictions for 2022.

Alex Finnis returns with his NFL Divisional Playoffs predictions after going six for six last week.

When it comes to the NFL’s new playoff structure, there are two camps: those who believe that expanding it to 14 teams cheapens the product and leads to uncompetitive Wild Card games, and those who want to spend as much time as possible watching football.

Who is correct? Who is incorrect? Who cares?

Now we’re getting down to business, the Divisional Round – the best week on the NFL schedule.

On the dancefloor, there are only eight teams left, and they are all competing this weekend.

We’ll have a good idea of who will be jiving for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month by Monday morning.

But who will make it through this week? We went six for six in game picks last weekend; let’s see if we can make it ten for ten this week…

The Titans have been overlooked for the majority of the season, and their fans want everyone to know it.

They’re one of the least-respected No. 1 seeds in recent memory, not because they’re undeserving, but because injuries and Covid absences have prevented them from demonstrating their full potential for large stretches of the season.

Hence, King Derrick Henry’s triumphant return, despite the fact that he had been out since Halloween and finished the regular season ninth in rushing yards.

For defenses, the pairing of Henry and AJ Brown is a nightmare – take your eyes off one for a second and you’ll be trudging back 40 yards for a new first down.

They’ll face a Bengals team that has won a lot of fans this season.

Joe Burrow’s connection with Ja’Marr Chase gives one of the league’s most downtrodden franchises hope for an extremely bright future.

But that future is still a long way off.

On Saturday, look for the Titans to prove themselves in a close game.

On Wild Card weekend, the Niners were the only team to win in an upset.

For the vast majority of the game, they looked far superior to the Cowboys, with their defense suffocating Dallas’ high-scoring offense.

Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, came close.

