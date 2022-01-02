Tom Brady’s Reaction To Antonio Brown’s Incident

Tom Brady Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Incident

After the game, Tom Brady was asked about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during the Patriots’ win over the Jets on Sunday.

Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, stormed off the field after being benched, according to Bruce Arians.

The former All-Pro wide receiver, who primarily joined the Buccaneers because of Brady, ripped his jersey and pads off.

He exited the field, shirtless, and entered the locker room.

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022