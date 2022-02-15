Tom Brady’s reaction to his retirement decision is summed up in two words.

Tom Brady raised some eyebrows last week when he said “never say never” in reference to a possible comeback.

Brady and co-host Jim Gray seemed to downplay what they stirred up last Monday in the final “Let’s Go” podcast of the season tonight.

Gray asked Brady what he has planned for himself in the coming months since the podcast won’t be back until August.

Gray inquired, “People can follow you on social media, but how are you going to live your life?”

“And if someone sees you working out to stay in shape, it’ll lead to all kinds of rumors.”

So, what are your plans for the future? Will you stay in shape or will you start running over to eat a few key lime pies?”

Brady didn’t appear to have any regrets in his response.

In fact, he said he was “extremely happy” with his decision to leave.

Brady might be feeling differently now that he’s been out of the game for a few months.

But, as he tries to temper expectations of a comeback, it’s understandable for him to say all of this tonight.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the rumors and whispers will go away anytime soon.

Throughout the offseason, we expect there to be speculation about Brady’s possible return.

