Three Words Describe Tom Brady’s Reaction To The Patriots’ Comeback Victory On Sunday.

﻿Tom Brady’s Three-Word Reaction To The Patriots’ Comeback Win On Sunday

Tom Brady will live on in the hearts and minds of New York Jets fans the world over.

When Brady moved from New England to Tampa Bay, Jets fans got a break from facing Brady.

Brady returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since leaving the NFC East on Sunday afternoon, bringing the season to a close.

In typical Brady style, No.

12 orchestrated yet another incredible, yet predictable, comeback victory over the Jets.

After trailing 24-10, Tampa Bay scored the final 18 points of the game to win 28-24.

With 15 seconds left, Brady hit Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard touchdown pass to put the Patriots ahead.

Brady didn’t rely solely on his on-field performance.

He expressed his delight at the victory on Twitter.

Please take a look.

Tom Brady Has 3-Word Reaction To Sunday’s Comeback Win

#ToTheMoonpic.twitter.com/4QVENk0Wy4

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 3, 2022