Tom Herman Addresses Job Rumors in College Football

Tom Herman has spent this year as an offensive analyst with the NFL’s Chicago Bears after being fired by Texas after the 2020 season.

There have been rumors that Herman may be considering a return to the amateur ranks amid all of this college football coaching carousel mayhem.

That does not appear to be the case.

The Athletic’s Andy Staples says he spoke with Herman about the recent rumors, and the 46-year-old coach says he’s happy to stay in the game.

