Tom Izzo is unmistakable about his feelings about Michigan.

When it comes to college basketball rivalries, Michigan State and Michigan are fierce rivals.

The first of two games between the two Big Ten opponents is set for this Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Tom Izzo, the Spartans’ head coach, has grown to respect one of his program’s biggest rivals, despite not being a fan of the Wolverines.

In 2022, this is still true.

Izzo praised the Wolverines, who are 7-6, ahead of their matchup this weekend.

Despite Michigan’s recent struggles, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo believes his team will not be able to overlook its rival when the two teams meet on Saturday.

According to Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News, Izzo said on Thursday, “Anyone who thinks this isn’t a good Michigan team is crazy.”

