Tom Prince, a bodybuilder who died at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer, is remembered by his peers as a “gifted” athlete.

Tom Prince, a bodybuilder, died at the age of 52, according to reports.

On February 5, the athlete died with his wife by his side after battling cancer.

According to Generation Iron, the cause of death for the Virginia star is unknown at this time.

Prince earned his pro card after winning a bronze medal at the 2001 Night of Champions event after competing in the 1997 NPC National Championships.

However, due to kidney problems caused by a genetic blood condition, the star was forced to retire in 2002.

After retiring from the sport, Prince went into coaching.

As word of Prince’s death spread, tributes from the bodybuilding community poured in.

“He was a champion and one of my closest friends,” Bob Cicherillo said.

“He’ll be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend to Bec.

My brother, rest in peace.”

Mr.

“Sad news,” wrote Olympia Jay Cutler.

Tom, rest in peace.”

Gina Cavaliero, a bodybuilder who was Ms.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” said the international lightweight champion for 2020.

Tom, may your soul rest in peace.

