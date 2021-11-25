Tommy Fury, according to Tyson Fury, ‘looked terrible on purpose’ in his last fight with Anthony Taylor to secure the Jake Paul fight.

TYSON FURY claimed his brother Tommy ‘looked terrible on purpose’ in his most recent victory in order to secure a rematch with Jake Paul.

In August, Fury fought and defeated Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor, who had signed a two-bout deal with Showtime in the United States.

It went the full four rounds and was comfortable for the Brit, but there was no real conviction in the performance.

Later that night, Paul, 24, defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, to set up a celebrity grudge match with Fury, 22, on December 18.

The YouTube sensation has continued to mock his opponent’s performance, but Tyson Fury, Fury’s older brother, claimed it was all part of the master plan.

“Tommy looked terrible on purpose so he could get this fight, that is what clever people do,” he told Queensberry Promotions.

“Tommy could have the worst night of his life and still win against Jake Paul.

“He could beat him with broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, his clothes on back to front, and a flue.”

“I’m that sure he can beat Jake Paul.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 37, in his first three fights.

But his victory over Woodley last time out was his biggest to date, and Fury improved to 7-0 by defeating Taylor, 32.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, 33, was joined in a press conference by his brother Tommy and father John, as well as Paul, who spoke virtually.

“Poor old Jake Paul will be severely knocked out,” he predicted.

“[Jake and Logan Paul] are not fighters,” says the narrator.

Tommy is going to slam him into next week.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https