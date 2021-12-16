Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae meet up with Maura Higgins for the first time since they pulled out of the Jake Paul fight.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae meet up with Maura Higgins for the first time since pulling out of the Jake Paul fight.

TOMMY FURY has been spotted with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague for the first time since withdrawing from his fight against Jake Paul on December 18.

Maura Higgins, a fellow Love Island star and friend, joined the couple on a day out.

With both of their unbeaten professional records on the line, the Brit was set to face YouTube star-turned-boxer Paul.

After suffering a broken rib and a chest infection, Fury was forced to withdraw from the grudge match.

Usman Sajjad, Fury’s doctor, claims the boxer would have died if he hadn’t pulled out.

Fury may not get another chance to fight Paul, which is unfortunate for him.

Despite the circumstances, Paul mocked Fury, calling him “boxing’s biggest b****.”

Instead, Paul will rematch with Tyron Woodley, who he defeated by split decision months ago.

If Woodley beats out the former Disney star, he’ll get a nice (dollar)500,000 bonus.

Woodley believes his rematch with Paul will pique the interest of more boxing fans than the original bout.

“To be honest, I feel like things happened the way they were supposed to happen,” the 39-year-old said.

“I believe this is a fight that should have happened in the first place.”

This is a fight that is generating more interest.

“It’s kind of funny that the fight was set for December 18, and more people were talking about a rematch between me and Jake anyway, so I believe things happen in their own time and on purpose for a reason.”

“I never wish for anything bad to happen to anyone.”

I don’t want anyone to get hurt, so please allow me to take the lead.

Tommy Fury is a character about whom I don’t have much to say.

“I’m not in his camp, I don’t know him, and to be honest, I couldn’t care less about his reasons for refusing to fight.

“I’m just standing here, ready and willing to go out there and take his head off.”