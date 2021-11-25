Tommy Fury claims Logan Paul pleaded with him not to fight brother Jake in the ring after the YouTuber defeated Woodley.

Logan Paul allegedly begged Tommy Fury not to fight his brother Jake in the ring after the YouTuber defeated Woodley.

Following his victory over Tyron Woodley, Tommy Fury revealed that Logan Paul stopped him from fighting his brother Jake in the ring.

Jake Paul, 24, had just won a split decision over former UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley in August when Fury attempted to confront him in the ring.

And Fury claims he was ready to fight Paul right then and there, but Jake’s older brother Logan intervened.

“His whole team landed,” Fury explained at the time.

Jake Paul is squaring up to me, but then he notices me at ringside, leaning over the ropes, waiting to get in there – here comes Logan [shakes his head], ‘No, no, not right now.'”

“Let’s be honest, if he really wanted to fight me, I’d have been in that ring at the end of the fight, through the ropes, let’s go,” Fury said at the post-show press conference.

There’s no going back.

“However, that was not what he desired.

He didn’t want me in there because he wouldn’t be able to go back on it if I did.

That’s why I didn’t fight tonight.”

“They ain’t fighters,” he then added.

The two then allegedly had a heated altercation backstage, which took place in the venue’s corridors, where Fury claims he was also ready to fight.

“I mean, I haven’t watched it yet, but I was prepared to throw my hands in the air right then.”

This man is in front of the cameras, but he doesn’t realize that my team and I are leaving right now.

“It doesn’t matter how many of you there are; we’ll jump right in.”

So he can actually count his blessings in the hallway.

“Forty members of his security team broke it up because the man can’t fight at all.”

Imagine him in a street brawl; he wouldn’t last more than three seconds.

“He wouldn’t have even… he would have walked right past me if he hadn’t had his security team with him.”

“Jake Paul doesn’t have anything inside him, and I can see that in that corridor right now.”

“There was a point in that corridor when everything was going off between his security, my team, and his team, and it was just me and him, and I stared dead into his soul.”

“And he doesn’t want to know when the cameras aren’t there.”

Fury had been fighting for a long time…

