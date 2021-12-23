Tommy Fury CONFIRMS talks with Jake Paul to settle ‘unfinished business,’ and claims the feud is ‘even bigger now.’

Tommy Fury CONFIRMS talks with Jake Paul to settle ‘unfinished business,’ and says the grudge match is ‘even bigger now.’

TOMMY FURY has confirmed that talks to settle his ‘unfinished business’ with Jake Paul are in the works, and that the fight is ‘even bigger now.’

Last weekend in Florida, the celebrity boxers were set to put their unbeaten records and reputations on the line.

Fury, however, had pulled out with a broken rib and bacterial chest infection less than a fortnight prior.

Tyron Woodley subbed in after being beaten by Paul on points in August, but was brutally knocked out.

Fury has requested a rescheduling of his fight with his online rival and revealed that the two camps are already in talks.

“I do believe the fight is even bigger now,” he wrote on Instagram.

It’s a task that hasn’t been completed.

“My team has contacted his team to try to work out a date for early next year.”

“My recovery is underway, and I’ll be ready to go in March,” he says, “so let’s get this fight back on track and get it sorted.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The rematch in Tampa gave Paul, 24, the opportunity to declare that he has knocked out every opponent he has faced.

Woodley, 39, now has three KOs, including YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

However, before the savage stoppage, Fury, 22, slammed the five previous rounds, implying that there was more hugging than hitting.

“It wasn’t great,” he said of the fight.

“He was supposed to be training for months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and months and years and years and years

“When the commentators are laughing between themselves during each round, saying things like, ‘Who do you think won that?’ Oh, I don’t know, because nobody threw any punches.’

The fight, in my opinion, has become even more intense.

It’s a task that hasn’t been completed.

My team has contacted his team to try to work out a date for early next year.

“And things like, ‘It’s getting a little difficult to watch the fight now.'”

You don’t want to hear any negative signs during the fight.

“I’m not knocking the knockdown; it was a good knockdown that put him in a good position to win.”

But, aside from that, the fight was excruciating to watch.”

“Just asked my team if we have heard from the Fury’s, Frank Warren, or Queensberry,” Paul tweeted after his most recent KO.

“Not a f***ing peep!”

“Just so you’re all aware,” Fury countered.

In this regard, my team has contacted @JakePaul’s team…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.